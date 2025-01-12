Badie (back) is active for Sunday's wild-card round game against the Bills.
Badie, who landed on IR after suffering an injury during Week 4 action, was activated by the Broncos on Saturday and is thus set to provide postseason depth in a backfield that also includes Javonte Williams and Jaleel McLaughlin. With Badie back in the mix versus Buffalo, RBs Audric Estime and Blake Watson were made inactive by Denver in the team's postseason opener.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Questionable to face Bills•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Won't play in regular-season finale•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Downgraded to out in Week 17•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Deemed questionable for Saturday•