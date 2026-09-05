Badie was one of four running backs to make the Broncos' 53-man roster following the conclusion of training camp, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Badie and Jaleel McLaughlin entered training camp battling for a depth spot on the active roster. Badie was the one who earned that fourth and final running back spot, joining backfield teammates J.K. Dobbins, RJ Harvey and rookie fourth-rounder Jonah Coleman, while McLaughlin found a new opportunity in Cleveland on the Browns' practice squad. Badie figures to mostly see the field on special teams as a returner on kickoffs, though he could be in the mix for backfield touches if one of Dobbins, Harvey or Coleman were to miss time.