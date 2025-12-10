Badie rushed four times for 16 yards and caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's 24-17 win over the Raiders.

Badie was unable to get much going Sunday, recording 21 total yards against the Raiders. The 25-year-old running back played just 12 of the Broncos' 74 offensive snaps, behind RJ Harvey (50) but ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin (10). Badie is not seeing enough consistent usage to be an impactful player for fantasy purposes. With that said, the Missouri product should remain off the fantasy radar when the Broncos host the Packers in Week 15.