The Broncos placed Badie (thumb) on injured reserve Saturday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Per Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette, Badie broke his thumb during the Broncos' 17-14 overtime win over the Seahawks in Week 6. Badie is required to miss at least four games, and the earliest he can return is Week 12 against the Steelers on Friday, Nov. 27. Jonah Coleman (ankle) was activated from injured reserve in a corresponding move, and if he's cleared to play Sunday, then he would slot in as the RB3 behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey.