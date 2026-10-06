Badie carried twice for seven yards, caught both of his targets for 32 yards, ran in a two-point conversion and returned one kickoff for 21 yards in a loss to San Francisco in Week 4.

Badie chipped in for the Broncos in multiple facets. The highlights of his performance were a 25-yard catch-and-run in the first quarter and a two-point conversion on a run up the middle in the fourth quarter. Badie doesn't have much fantasy value given the low volume of touches he gets on a weekly basis, so it would likely take injuries ahead of him on the RB depth chart for Badie to become an intriguing waiver-wire addition.