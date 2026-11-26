Badie (thumb) is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Steelers.

Since being designated for return from injured reserve Tuesday, Badie has been listed as a 'full' participant on each of his team's three practice reports ahead of Week 12. With RJ Harvey (knee) not yet ready to return from IR and J.K. Dobbins set to serve a team-imposed suspension this week, Badie is in a position to serve a backup role behind ascending rookie Jonah Coleman, provided he's activated from IR by Friday afternoon. Also potentially in the mix on that front is practice squad member Cody Schrader.