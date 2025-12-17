Badie reeled in his lone target for a one-yard gain and returned four kickoffs for 113 yards in Sunday's 34-26 win over the Packers.

Badie was on the field for just seven of the Broncos' 68 offensive snaps, trailing fellow running backs RJ Harvey (46 snaps) and Jaleel McLaughlin (nine) in playing time. Harvey will likely continue to dominate the usage and snaps out of the backfield when available, but his health is a bit of a question mark heading into Week 16 after he exited late in Sunday's win with a rib injury. The Broncos haven't provided word on the severity of Harvey's injury, though the team added to its backfield depth Monday by claiming Cody Schrader off waivers. If Harvey ends up sitting out this Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Badie would likely be part of a committee that includes McLaughlin and Schrader.