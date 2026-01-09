Badie ended the 2025 regular season with eight carries for 23 yards, adding 19 receptions on 31 targets for 141 yards across 16 games.

Badie was mostly an afterthought in 2025, with teammates J.K. Dobbins (foot) and RJ Harvey stealing the show for the vast majority of the season. The second-year running back was used sparingly out of the backfield, primarily as a pass catcher in hurry-up situations. Not surprisingly, Badie played a complementary role behind Dobbins and Harvey this season. After Dobbins landed on IR, teammate Jaleel McLaughlin leaped Badie on the depth chart as well. The 25-year-old Badie will become an exclusive rights free agent this offseason, so if Denver offers him a tender, he'll be back with the Broncos next season. If Denver decides to not make the offer, the Missouri product will become an unrestricted free agent and hope to join another squad's running back rotation as a depth option.