Badie caught one of three targets for two yards in Sunday's 34-20 loss to the Jaguars.

Badie failed to record a single carry for the second straight week and the eleventh time this season. Moreover, the 25-year-old running back has seen his role as a pass catcher diminish in recent weeks, while rookie RJ Harvey has taken a step forward catching passes out of the backfield. The Missouri product played just 15 of the Broncos' 66 offensive snaps Sunday, behind Harvey (39) and ahead of Jaleel McLaughlin (10). Barring an injury to Harvey or McLaughlin, Badie holds little fantasy value going forward. Next up for Denver is a Week 16 road matchup against the Chiefs.