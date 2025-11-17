Badie caught his lone target for zero yards in Sunday's 22-19 win over the Chiefs.

Badie operated as Denver's No. 3 running back in Week 11, playing just eight of the Broncos' 62 offensive snaps. The Missouri product failed to record a single rushing attempt in the contest. Meanwhile, RJ Harvey stepped into the No. 1 role with J.K. Dobbins (foot) on IR, playing 38 snaps and handling 14 total touches. Badie is likely to continue to play a pass-catching role for the Broncos as the season progresses, with Jaleel McLaughlin handling primary backup duties behind Harvey. McLaughlin had six touches on his eight snaps and scored the only touchdown for the Broncos against a formidable Chiefs defense. The 25-year-old Badie will be difficult to trust for consistent production each week, making him a risky bet for fantasy managers when the Broncos return from their Week 12 bye to square off against the Commanders in Week 13.