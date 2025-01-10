Badie (back), who remains on IR, is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's road AFC wild-card round game against the Bills, Susanna Weir of the Broncos' official site reports.
Badie logged a trio of full practices this week, but he'll need to be officially brought off IR by Saturday's deadline in order to be eligible to play Sunday. If cleared to face Buffalo, Badie will figure to handle a depth role in Denver's backfield, which already houses Jaleel McLaughlin, Audric Estime, Javonte Williams and Blake Watson.
