Badie played 21 of the Broncos' 81 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 19 yards on two targets in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.

A healthy inactive Week 6 in the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets in London, Badie returned to action Sunday while Denver opted to have him suit up over Jaleel McLaughlin as its third running back. Badie actually ended up playing one more snap than fellow backup tailback RJ Harvey, and the former had a couple key catches late in the game as Denver overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit. Badie also contributed as a return man for the first time all season, bringing back four kickoffs for 96 yards.