Broncos' Tyler Badie: Rejoins backfield rotation Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Badie played 21 of the Broncos' 81 snaps on offense and finished with two catches for 19 yards on two targets in Sunday's 33-32 win over the Giants.
A healthy inactive Week 6 in the Broncos' 13-11 win over the Jets in London, Badie returned to action Sunday while Denver opted to have him suit up over Jaleel McLaughlin as its third running back. Badie actually ended up playing one more snap than fellow backup tailback RJ Harvey, and the former had a couple key catches late in the game as Denver overcame a 19-point fourth-quarter deficit. Badie also contributed as a return man for the first time all season, bringing back four kickoffs for 96 yards.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Full practice Thursday•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Dealing with shoulder injury•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Three touches in Week 2•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Two grabs against Titans•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Sees time with first team Saturday•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Two carries in wild-card loss•