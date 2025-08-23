Badie rushed four times for 14 yards and brought in four of five targets for 31 yards in the Broncos' 28-19 preseason win over the Saints on Saturday afternoon. He also returned two kickoffs for 72 yards.

Badie logged his first touch on Denver's second possession with 10:25 remaining, sharing time with RJ Harvey on that drive. The third-year back would go on to particularly make an impact as both a receiver and returner, and it remains to be seen if his in-game slotting Saturday is indicative of a potential move up the depth chart to open the campaign. Badie has logged four regular-season appearances with the Broncos over the last two campaigns, and his 33.0-yard average on three kickoff returns this preseason may serve to give him a path to the 53-man roster.