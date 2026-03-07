The Broncos have opted to tender Badie, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Badie played in 16 regular-season games last year and totaled eight carries for 23 yards. He was more active as a pass catcher, corralling 19 of 31 targets for 141 yards, and as a kick returner, racking up 452 yards on 17 attempts. Badie will likely serve as a backup again next season, though there could be room for his role to expand depending on what Denver does to build its running-back corps during the offseason. J.K. Dobbins (foot) will be an unrestricted free agent and Jaleel McLaughlin wasn't tendered, so only RJ Harvey is clearly ahead of Badie in the pecking order among the team's ball carriers who are certain to return.