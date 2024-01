Denver signed Badie on a reserve/future deal Monday, Jordan Schultz of BleacherReport.com reports.

Badie was with the Broncos' practice squad since late October, and apparently they saw enough to give him a chance to compete for a spot on their 53-man roster for 2024. He has good speed, but at 5-foot-8, 197 lbs., it's unlikely he'll ever see a bellcow workload in the NFL.