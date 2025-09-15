Badie rushed once for three yards and caught both of his targets for 19 yards in Sunday's 29-28 loss to the Colts.

Badie had a quiet game against Indianapolis, targeted just two times in the passing game against the Colts after seeing six targets in Week 1. The 25-year-old running back continued his role as the No. 3 back behind J.K. Dobbins and RJ Harvey, playing just 13 of the Broncos' 58 offensive snaps. With Dobbins and Harvey handling most of the backfield duties for Denver, Badie should be ignored for fantasy purposes based on his limited usage. The Broncos are set to visit the Chargers in Week 3.