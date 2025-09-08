Badie caught two of six targets for 16 yards in Sunday's 20-12 win over the Titans.

Badie's six targets were the third-highest total of any Broncos player Sunday, though the running back failed to record a single rushing attempt in the contest. The 25-year-old played 14 snaps on offense, behind both J.K. Dobbins (40) and RJ Harvey (22). Badie did see work on special teams as well, playing 14 snaps with the unit. Fellow running back Jaleel McLaughlin was inactive for the game, and it remains to be seen if that will be the case in Week 2. Badie's usage could suggest that his versatility will lead to him being active again in the Broncos' next game. Nonetheless, Badie will look to make the most of his opportunities when the Broncos visit the Colts in Week 2, though he remains far off the fantasy radar.