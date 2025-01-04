Badie (back) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.
Badie is in the final stages of his recovery from a back injury that caused him to be placed on injured reserve in early October. He was a full participant in practice this week, and while he won't play in Sunday's regular-season finale, Badie could be activated off IR for the wild-card round if the Broncos qualify for the playoffs.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Questionable for Week 18•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Downgraded to out in Week 17•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Deemed questionable for Saturday•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Full participant in return to field•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Cleared to practice•
-
Broncos' Tyler Badie: Officially placed on IR•