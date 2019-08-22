Broncos' Tyler Jones: Joins Denver
Jones (undisclosed) signed a contract with the Broncos on Wednesday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.
Jones was waived/injured by the Jets and reverted to the team's injured reserve after clearing waivers earlier in August, but he apparently reached an injury settlement at some point to become a free agent. The 23-year-old figures to battle for a reserve role at offensive tackle in Denver.
