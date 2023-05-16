site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Broncos' Tyreik McAllister: Back with Denver after three days
The Broncos re-signed McAllister on Monday.
McAllister was let go by the Broncos just last week but is already back and will look to keep his roster spot headed into training camp. He spent much of last year on Denver's practice squad.
