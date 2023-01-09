The Broncos signed McAllister to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
McAllister first joined Denver as an undrafted free agent in May, but he sustained a hamstring injury during the preseason and was waived from IR with an injury settlement in August. He then spent time on and off the team's practice squad since mid-November, so he has yet to make his NFL debut. McAllister will now once again look to carve out a spot on the Broncos' active roster heading into the 2023 season.