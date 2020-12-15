Cleveland (illness) was absent from Tuesday's injury reports, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports.
Cleveland missed the Week 14 win over Carolina after falling ill, but he's good to go moving forward. The 23-year-old wide receiver is ticketed as the team's top kick returner moving forward while handling occasional snaps on offense.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Listed as out•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Considered questionable•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: One catch Week 13•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Cleared of concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Resumes practicing in full•