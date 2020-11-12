Cleveland (concussion) wasn't on Wednesday's injury report and will play Sunday against the Raiders, Troy Renck of Denver 7 News reports.
Cleveland was evaluated for a concussion during last week's loss to the Falcons, but he cleared the testing and is healthy moving forward. The rookie seventh-rounder slots in occasionally on offense, but his main contributions come on kick return where he's averaged 22.4 yards per return.
