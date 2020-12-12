Cleveland (illness) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Cleveland's illness hasn't been linked to COVID-19, but he'll surely be required to pass a few more tests to play Sunday. If he's unable to go, his absence will mainly affect special teams. Diontae Spencer likely would replace him as the primary kick returner.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: One catch Week 13•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Cleared of concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Can't go Sunday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Uncertain for Sunday's game•