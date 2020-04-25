Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Denver takes in seventh round

The Broncos selected Cleveland in the seventh round of the 2020 NFL Draft, 252nd overall.

Cleveland (6-foot-2, 209) is a big and very athletic wideout (4.46-second 40, 39.5-inch vertical, 126-inch broad jump), and he flashed some playmaking ability in his Florida career. He didn't earn usage beyond a peripheral role, however, so he's unlikely to create playmaking opportunities for himself -- he might more so be the sort of player who needs space manufactured. If he has room to run, though, Cleveland can capitalize. He'll try to make the final Denver roster and might pull it off if he shows well enough on special teams.