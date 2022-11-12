Cleveland (groin) is absent from the Broncos' final injury report ahead of Sunday's tilt against the Titans, Aric DiLalla of the team's official website reports.
After being limited at practice for consecutive days to start the week, Cleveland practiced in full Friday. Barring any setbacks, look for him to take on his usual role on special teams and providing depth at receiver.
