Cleveland caught four of five targets for 45 yards during Sunday's 32-31 loss to Las Vegas.

The rookie seventh-round pick entered Sunday with just two catches on the season and stepped up in a big way. All five of Cleveland's targets were on third down and he converted three of them. The Florida product converted a fourth third down by drawing a holding penalty. Cleveland definitely benefitted from the absence of fellow rookie KJ Hamler (concussion) and Tim Patrick (foot), but he showed promise heading into an offseason in which the bulk of Denver's young core of skill players will return.