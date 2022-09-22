Cleveland (hamstring) was a limited participant during the Broncos' practice Thursday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.

Cleveland appeared on Denver's injury report after fully participating during practice Wednesday, though it's unclear how he sustained this unspecified hamstring injury. The 25-year-old caught two of his three targets for 28 yards while playing 27 offensive snaps with wideout KJ Hamler (knee) out in Week 2. Cleveland did not record a reception while playing 83 of his 112 total snaps on special teams last season, though he could see increased usage again if Hamler and Jerry Jeudy (ribs/shoulder) are ultimately unable to suit up for Sunday's game against the 49ers.