site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: broncos-tyrie-cleveland-leaves-with-possible-concussion | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Leaves with possible concussion
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Cleveland exited Sunday's game against the Falcons to be evaluated for a concussion, Ryan O'Halloran of The Denver Post reports.
The 23-year-old returned three kicks for 72 yards before exiting during the first half. KJ Hamler has taken over kick return duties in Cleveland's absence.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Stories
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read