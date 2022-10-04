Cleveland (hamstring) was limited during a walkthrough practice Tuesday.
Denver is operating on a short week ahead of a Thursday night matchup versus Indianapolis, so Cleveland's status for Week 5 still seems very much undecided despite his participation in practice early in the week. Even if he can play, the third-year receiver would just be filling a depth role in a moribund Broncos offense.
