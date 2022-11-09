Cleveland (groin) was a limited participant at Wednesday's practice, per Troy Renck of Denver 7 News.
Cleveland missed Denver's Week 8 win over Jacksonville due to a groin issue that caused him to miss all three practices leading up to the contest, but his return to practice following the team's Week 9 bye suggests that he's showing improvement. With that in mind, Cleveland could be available to face the Titans this Sunday, but it's unlikely that he'd play a major role on offense since he was limited to special-teams work in each of the past two games in which he played.
