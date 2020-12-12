Cleveland (illness) will not travel to Sunday's game and was downgraded to out Saturday, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
It's worth noting the illness is reportedly not COVID-19, but he'll nevertheless not travel to Sunday's game. The receiver has caught two of his four targets for 18 yards this season and will likely have Diontae Spencer take over his duties as the primary kick returner.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Considered questionable•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: One catch Week 13•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Cleared of concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Leaves with possible concussion•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Resumes practicing in full•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Can't go Sunday•