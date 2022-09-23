Cleveland (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Cleveland popped up on the injury report Thursday as a limited participant and didn't practice Friday, so he's certainly trending in the wrong direction ahead of Week 3. It's unclear when he suffered the injury, but he caught two of three targets for 28 yards while playing 27 offensive snaps during Week 2 with KJ Hamler (knee) sidelined. Jerry Jeudy (ribs) and Hamler are also questionable for Sunday's primetime showdown with San Francisco, so Denver's wideout corps may be extremely thin against the 49ers.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Hits injury report Thursday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Ties for third in targets Sunday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Returns to practice Wednesday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sidelined 4-6 weeks•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Participating in camp•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: MRI comes back clean•