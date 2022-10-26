Cleveland (groin) was unavailable for Wednesday's practice, Aric DiLalla of the Bronco's official website reports.
Cleveland picked up a groin injury at some point this last week and was unable to go for practice Wednesday. He can be considered questionable for Sunday's matchup with the Jaguars, and if he is unavailable for the contest, Jalen Virgil could garner a few more snaps.
