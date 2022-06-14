Cleveland sustained an ankle injury during Monday's minicamp practices after tests confirmed there was no damage to his Achilles or knee, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports.

Cleveland had to be carted off after going down on the final play of Denver's practice Monday, leaving some worry that the wideout may have a severe injury. Early tests seem to indicate that the issue was much less serious, however, as the 2021 seventh-round pick took to his personal Twitter account to update fans with the positive news of his clear MRI results.