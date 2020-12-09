Cleveland caught his lone target for 11 yards and returned three kickoffs for 77 yards during Sunday's loss to the Chiefs.
The 23-year-old played only two offensive snaps but secured his first reception since the season opener. Cleveland should continue to see most of his opportunities in the return game for Denver.
