Cleveland was present at practice and stretching Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.

Cleveland suffered an ankle injury at Broncos minicamp in June, but it appears he's put that injury behind him at this point. He'll have to compete to make the roster in a crowded Denver wide receivers room, and it doesn't help his case that the team added Montrell Washington in the fifth round of this year's draft and Travis Fulgham this offseason.