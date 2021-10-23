Cleveland failed to secure his lone target in Thursday's 17-14 loss to the Browns.
Cleveland played on just four of the Broncos' 50 offensive snaps Thursday. The 24-year-old wideout was elevated from the team's practice squad ahead of the contest to serve as depth for Denver's offense. Despite his extremely limited role in the passing game, Cleveland was mostly a contributor on special teams, playing on 70 percent of special teams snaps in the game. With fellow wideout Jerry Jeudy making his return from an ankle injury in the near future, Cleveland will likely have a difficult time seeing the field going forward. The Broncos will square off against Washington in Week 8.