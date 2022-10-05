Cleveland (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday night versus Indianapolis, Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com reports.

Cleveland did practice this week, though it is a short week for Denver, so whether he'll be available Week 5 feels like a coin flip proposition. If he can play, he'll probably operate as Denver's fourth option at receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.

