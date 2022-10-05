Cleveland (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Thursday night versus Indianapolis, Aric DiLalla of DenverBroncos.com reports.
Cleveland did practice this week, though it is a short week for Denver, so whether he'll be available Week 5 feels like a coin flip proposition. If he can play, he'll probably operate as Denver's fourth option at receiver behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.
More News
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Limited at practice Tuesday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Won't play at Las Vegas•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Sits out Wednesday's practice•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Won't play Sunday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Listed as questionable for Sunday•
-
Broncos' Tyrie Cleveland: Hits injury report Thursday•