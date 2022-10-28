Cleveland (groin) has been ruled out for the Broncos' Week 8 contest against the Jaguars.
Cleveland picked up a groin injury this week, which forced him to miss all three of the Broncos' practices and ultimately be absent for their matchup with Jacksonville on Sunday. Jalen Virgil could see an increase in snaps with Cleveland unavailable.
