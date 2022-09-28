Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said Cleveland (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Cleveland was held out of the team's Week 3 win over the 49ers after presumably suffering a hamstring injury during a practice. He'll have two more days to upgrade to at least a limited participant before the Broncos have to make a decision on his status for Week 4. Regardless, even if Cleveland is healthy, he'll face a tough time garnering any targets behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.
