Cleveland (hamstring) is listed as active for Thursday night's game against the Colts.
Per Zac Stevens of TheDNVR.com, Cleveland's return to action should be a boost for the Broncos special teams in Week 5. Additionally, he'll provide the team with added wideout depth behind Courtland Sutton, Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler.
