Cleveland registered two receptions for 28 yards on three targets Sunday in the Broncos' 16-9 win over the Texans.

Top wideout Courtland Sutton was targeted on 11 of Russell Wilson's 31 throws Week 2, but the rest of the quarterback's passes were otherwise spread out, as eight other pass catchers saw between one and four targets on the day. In fact, Cleveland notably saw more looks than top tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (two) while also tying Jerry Jeudy for second place among Denver's wideouts. Considering Cleveland played just eight snaps on offense in the season-opening loss to the Seahawks and was only on the field for 42 percent of the offensive plays Week 2, he likely won't warrant much attention in fantasy circles moving forward. The Broncos could be without Jeudy for their Week 3 matchup with the 49ers after he suffered a rib injury Sunday, but No. 3 receiver KJ Hamler (knee/hip) is expected to be available after a one-game absence to close off any path Cleveland might have had to seeing a major jump in involvement as a pass catcher.