Cleveland (hamstring) did not practice Friday and is listed as out for Week 4 at the Raiders.
Cleveland will sit out for a second consecutive week with a hamstring injury he sustained after Week 2 versus Houston. He'll probably need to practice in some capacity next week to have a chance of playing Week 5 versus Indianapolis, but in the meantime, rookie fifth-rounder Montrell Washington should continue to operate as Denver's number four wideout.
