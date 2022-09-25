Cleveland (hamstring) has been ruled out Sunday against the 49ers, Aric DiLalla of the Broncos' official site reports.
Cleveland was limited by a hamstring injury during Thursday's practice session and didn't take the field Friday. He'll be held out for Sunday's primetime matchup, which could lead to increased playing time for Montrell Washington and Kendall Hinton.
