The Broncos signed Bolden to a reserve/future contract Monday, Aric DiLalla of the team's official site reports.
Bolden opened the 2022 campaign on Arizona's practice squad IR with a hamstring injury before reaching an injury settlement Sept. 20. The 27-year-old wideout then went unsigned until joining the Broncos' practice squad Nov. 15, and he'll now stick with the team heading into this offseason. Bolden last played during the 2018 season, recording one reception in six games split between San Francisco and Buffalo.