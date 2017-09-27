Green nabbed all three of his targets for 18 yards in Sunday's 26-16 loss in Buffalo.

Green, an athletic target for Colin Kaepernick back in college, has never been much more than a blocker in the pros, failing to establish himself as a receiver even in Gary Kubiak's tight-end-friendly attack. Now that Mike McCoy, his first coordinator coming into the league, is back in the fold, Green is seeing a slight uptick in usage. It likely isn't enough given the Broncos' committee approach at tight end and talent outside at receiver, but Green looks like the best bet of Denver's tight ends at the moment.