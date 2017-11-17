Green will likely handle increased snaps Sunday against the Bengals with fellow tight ends A.J. Derby (shoulder) and Jeff Heuerman (knee) ruled out for the contest, Mike Klis of 9 News Denver reports.

Green has been atop the Broncos' depth chart at tight end all season, but head coach Vance Joseph has frequently made liberal use of both Derby and Heuerman, with the duo combining to play 46 offensive snaps in the Week 10 loss to the Patriots. Their absences leave Green as the only healthy tight end on the roster heading into Sunday's matchup, and while it's possible Austin Traylor will be promoted from the practice squad to provide additional depth at the position, Green should nonetheless be in store for a heftier-than-normal workload. That probably won't result in a dramatic spike in Green's targets, however, as the 6-foot-5, 255-pounder is mostly valued for his blocking prowess.