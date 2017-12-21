Broncos' Virgil Green: Not listed on injury report
Green (neck) is not listed on the injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Redskins.
Green suffered a neck injury in Week 15, but it was apparently not serious enough to warrant missing action. The veteran is listed as Denver's No. 1 tight end but has only 13 receptions for 185 yards and one touchdown so far this season.
More News
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Questionable to return to Thursday's game•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Picks up 36 yards•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Snags two catches•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Could see increased role Sunday•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Set to play Monday•
-
Broncos' Virgil Green: Status for Monday in limbo•
-
Week 16 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dion Lewis has been a surprise contributor to your Fantasy team this season, and in Week 16...
-
Week 16 Lineup Cheat Sheet
If you're playing for a championship this week or the chance to play for one next week, our...
-
What You Missed: Brown, Rodgers out
Here's the latest from around the NFL, and how it affects your Fantasy team.
-
Week 16 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 16.
-
Best Week 16 streaming options
Heath Cummings offers streaming options for the championship week of the Fantasy playoffs.
-
SportsLine: Start Bryant, sit Cook
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...