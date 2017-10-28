Green was limited at Friday's practice due to a shoulder injury.

Green presumably sustained the injury in the Broncos' Week 7 loss to the Chargers, when he hauled in one reception for seven yards. A.J. Derby would presumably fill in at tight end should the veteran ultimately be unable to go Monday night against the Chiefs.

